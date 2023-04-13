According to new VAERS data, a staggering 26.6 million Americans have been injured by the dangerous and ineffective Covid VAXX injections

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
According to new VAERS data, a staggering 26.6 million Americans have been injured by the dangerous and ineffective experimental mRNA injections, and women have taken the brunt of those injuries.
Source @WideAwakeMedia