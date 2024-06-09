BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THE DAILY WIRE IS OFFERING FIRED EMPLOYEES 💲3,000 TO SIGN GAG ORDERS SO THEY WON’T EXPOSE DW’S LIES
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
615 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
126 views • 11 months ago

BREAKING: The Daily Wire is offering fired employees $3,000 to sign gag orders so they won’t expose DW’s lies about @RealCandaceO


But anonymous sources told me they’ve lost at least 25 people lately who are going to places like @TuckerCarlson , @PBDsPodcast , and @DaveRamsey


All this while last night at Turning Point- Candace exposed how DW sent an intern to pose as a student to try to get compromising material about her.


Honestly… is anyone else starting to wonder if Ben Shapiro is connected to Mossad? These are the tactics of intelligence agencies, not news agencies. And the agenda is clear.


Israel first. Christianity be damned. America be damned.


What do you think?


Source: https://x.com/Cancelcloco/status/1799517542836555953


Thumbnail: https://www.msn.com/en-us/tv/news/ben-shapiro-addresses-daily-wire-candace-owens-split-not-a-free-speech-problem/ar-BB1kIa0v

Keywords
censorshipcandace owensdaily wirehush moneymulti pronged attackgag ordersian carrollcancelcloco
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy