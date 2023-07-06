THE GODESS ISHTAR

GREAT BOOK, FILLED IN THE MISSING GAPS. EXPLAINED THE WHOLE RAINBOW PRIDE STUFF, DETAILED BUT EASY TO READ...A MUST READ. BUY 2 COPIES BECAUSE YOU'LL GIVE ONE AWAY.

--------------

Fire-Mad Sweden: Scandinavians Set to Burn Koran, Torah and the Holy Bible in the Name of ‘Freedom of Speech’

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/07/fire-mad-sweden-scandinavians-set-burn-koran-torah/







