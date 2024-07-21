CrowdStrike ‘Outages’ Linked to Possible Election Theft, Trump Holds First Rally Since Assassination Attempt

Alex Jones breaks down how the so-called CrowdStrike “outages” point to a larger systemic problem with America’s election security and what it means for the 2024 presidential election. We’ll also break down President Trump’s first rally since his assassination attempt being held today and what the Deep State is planning next. Tune in!

Crowdstrike, which helped orchestrate the Trump-Russia hoax, is not to be trusted

