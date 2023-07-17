Hollywood on Strike and America Doesn't Care - Real Free News Extra

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hollywood On Strike and America doesn't care! Americans have other
things to think about other than spoiled thespians and theater geeks
crying about their stupid "craft" and getting "royalties" for bad
acting.
#hollywood #strike #hollywoodstrike #sag #aftra #writers #writersguikld #badactor #thespians #matdamon #tomhanks #benaffleck #frandrescher #idontcare #byebye #youlose