Doctors Killed in Plane Crash Had Found Cure For 'Man-Made' Turbo Cancer

The whole world was horrified when news broke about the Brazilian VoePass Airline crash that killed all 62 passengers onboard on Friday. Unfortunately, the news just got even worse.
Doctors onboard the ill-fated flight bound for Sao Paulo’s International Airport were convinced they had discovered a cure for cancer – and clinical trials were in an advanced stage.
Now, with the doctors tragically silenced by unseen forces, clinical trials have been halted, and surviving researchers acknowledge that crucial knowledge was lost with their untimely deaths.
Mainstream media are working desperately to censor this information on behalf of Big Pharma, but the evidence is damning, and we need to work together to spread this information as far and wide as possible.
