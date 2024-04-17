BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Judaism, Messianic believers & Christians have never kept the biblical calendar: Evidence
70 WEEKS OF DANIEL
13 followers
36 views • 04/17/2024

In this 'Daniels 70 week niche-cast' I dispel some of the myths surrounding the '9:24-27' prophecies then exegete  by 'the sign of Jonah' Judaisms false calendar that believers in Messiah have 'adopted and adapted' thinking it is the one Messiah used. The Qodesh Calendar discovery proves Judaism has NEVER kept the calendar Moses used, and proves Christianity has NEVER kept the calendar Messiah used: Lam 2:4 "none come to the solemn feasts" Lam 2:6 "the solemn feasts and sabbaths were forgotten in Zion":

The Qodesh Calendar e-book 1:

https://drive.proton.me/urls/44PTFPV27R#ydBD7EG0Si5P The Qodesh Calendar

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/malachiyarden

Bastyon: TheQodeshCalendar

Come on over to the new 'decentralized social media platform' that can still run when the internet becomes 'policed' or censored. It is 'peer to peer' there is none in between, 100% private! Download the app, put your 'word based password' in a safe place, if you loose it, you will loose your access to the site.

https://brighteon.io/applications

prophecychurchsundaysaturdaysabbathpassovertraditionscalendarsukkotqodeshfeasts
