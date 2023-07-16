Monk Fruit - Low Glycemic Anti-oxidant Sweetener

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We found Monk Fruit Extract to be a healthy alternative to sugar and wanted to share the information with anyone who hasn't heard. In addition to people with gout, diabetes, heart disease and cancer needing to limit sugar. There is a proliferation of aggressive cancers, likely due to the shots and shedding, so it is extremely important that we all limit or eliminate sugar from our diets.
Music provided by www.PraiseSongs.com