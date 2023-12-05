repost THE MYSTERY OF ISRAEL REVEALED BY DAVID SORENSEN IN SHOCKING INTERVIEW

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The MYSTERY of Israel revealed by David Sorensen in shocking interview
- Controversial documentary about Israel-Gaza conflict. (0:00)
- Zionism and anti-Semitism. (1:13)
- Israel's relationship with Hamas and the media. (6:16)
- Israel-Palestine conflict and Hamas. (13:39)
- Christianity and Zionism. (22:53)
- The true meaning of Israel and its history. (28:30)
- Christian Zionism and its connection to racism. (36:39)
- Spiritual meritocracy and Satan's manipulation of Christianity. (40:48)
- Israel-Palestine conflict and deception. (47:02)
To learn more, visit: StopWorldControl.com
For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport
