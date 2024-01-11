Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
‘Gaza has remained very much occupied’, says the UN rapporteur for occupied Palestine (mirrored)
channel image
Contrarian
1925 Subscribers
11 views
Published 2 months ago

Mirrored from YouTube channel Middle East Eye at:-

https://youtu.be/dxGMUxUttTA?si=8dqXgdnMdFdb7jum

Jan 10, 2024

In an interview with Sky News Australia, Francesca Albanese, the United Nations' Special Rapporteur for occupied Palestine, responded to claims that Gaza is no longer occupied since Israeli forces withdrew and Hamas has been in control since 2005. Albanese said that Gaza remains ‘very much occupied,’ and that occupation is not solely about physical troop presence. She added that Israel controls Gaza's air, land, sea, and electromagnetic space, and retains the right to conduct preemptive strikes, which have resulted in thousands of Palestinian casualties in Gaza.


Subscribe to our channel: http://ow.ly/AVlW30n1OWH


Subscribe to MEE Telegram channel to stay up to date: https://t.me/MiddleEastEye_TG


Middle East Eye Website: https://middleeasteye.net

Follow us on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@middleeasteye

Follow us on Instagram: https://instagram.com/MiddleEastEye

Like us on Facebook: https://facebook.com/MiddleEastEye

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MiddleEastEye


 
Keywords
jerusalemisraelpalestinegenocideapartheidgeorgiagazaabby martinbdsland grabethnic cleansingsettlerspledgeintifadaempire filesamnesty internationalevictionthefgaza fights for freedom

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket