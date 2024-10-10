BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Featured Guest: Matthew Ehret -"High Escalations in West Asia- Israel, Lebanon, etc: Unpacking the Real Deal" - w/special guest host- Drago Bosnic
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
45 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
16 views • 7 months ago


 Quantum Nurse https://graceasagra.com/ http://graceasagra.bio.link/presents

Freedom International Livestream

Thursday Oct 10, 2024 @ 12:00 PM EST

Guest: Matthew Ehret

Topic: High Escalations in West Asia: Israel, Lebanon, Palestine, Iran and more


https://risingtidefoundation.net/ https://canadianpatriot.org/

https://matthewehret.substack.com/

Bio:

Matthew is a journalist and co-founder of the https://risingtidefoundation.net/. He is the Editor-in-Chief of Canadian Patriot Review, Senior Fellow at the American University of Moscow and BRI Expert for Rogue News. Matthew has published scientific articles with 21st Century Science and Technology, Nexus, Principia Scientifica, and is a regular author on Strategic Culture, Washington Times, The Cradle and Global Research. He has authored the book series “The Untold History of Canada” and the recently published book series“The Clash of the Two Americas. Volumes 1-3: Vol 1- The Unfinished Symphony, Vol 2- Open vs. Closed System and vol 3 - The Birth of a Eurasian Manifest Destiny and most recent- Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality in a World of Chaos



The Hidden Hand Behind UFO’s https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5PvjOqwZuEk



Special Guest Host:

Drago Bosnic

BRICS portal (infobrics.org)

https://t.me/CerFunhouse


Creator Host:


Grace Asagra, RN MA

Podcast: Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bliss

TIP/DONATE LINK for Grace Asagra @ Quantum Nurse Podcast

https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=FHUXTQVAVJDPU

Venmo - @Grace-Asagra 609-203-5854

https://patron.podbean.com/QuantumNurse

https://graceasagra.com/


WELLNESS RESOURCES

• Optimal Health and Wellness with Grace Virtual Dispensary Link (Designs for Health)

  2https://www.designsforhealth.com/u/optimalhealthwellness

• Quantum Nurse Eternal Health (Face Skin Care, Protein Powder and Elderberry)

https://www.quantumnurseeternalhealth.com/



Keywords
healthfreedomjournalismpoliticsfamilyeducationtruthfaithjusticedepopulationnuclearwarssecretcultswestasia
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy