⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry reports on the progress of the special military operation (6 January 2025)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️ In Kharkov direction, units of the Sever Group of Forces defeated units of two territorial defence brigades close to Volchansk and Liptsy (Kharkov reg).

AFU losses to up to 70 troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, and one 122-mm D-30 howitzer. One ammo depot was wiped out.

▫️The Zapad Group of Forces' units improved the situation along the front line, inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of three mechanised brigades, one assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, two territorial defence brigades, and one national guard brigade close to Druzhelyubovka, Podoly, Glushkovka, Kovsharovka, Dvurechnaya, Zapadnoye, Ivanovka (Kharkov reg), Yampolovka, and Torskoye (Donetsk People's Republic). Three counter-attacks launched by AFU assault detachments were repelled.

AFU losses up to 550 troops, two U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carriers, one Italian-made Iveco armoured fighting vehicle, one Kozak armoured fighting vehicle, 12 motor vehicles, one UK-made 155-mm Braveheart self-propelled artillery system, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, one 152-mm Akatsiya SP'd artill syst, one 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, two 122-mm Gvozdika SP'd artill systs, two 122-mm D-30 howitzers, and one U.S.-made 105-mm M101 gun. One Mirazh and one Kvertus electronic warfare stations and two counter-battery stations were eliminated.

▫️The Yug GOFs' units have liberated Kurakhovo (DPR).

Strikes were delivered at formations of two mech'd brigs, two motorised infantry brigs, one mtn assault brig of the AFU near Piskunovka, Alekseyevo-Druzkovka, Minkovka, Chasov Yar, Verolyubovka, and Yantarnoye (DPR). 3 counter-attacks launched by the enemy's assault detachments were repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 265 troops, one German-made Leopard tank, two U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carriers, one Kozak armoured fighting vehicle, one pickup truck, one Polish-made 155-mm Krab SP'd artill syst, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, three 152-mm Msta-B howitzers, one 152-mm D-20 gun, one 122-mm Gvozdika SP'd artill syst, & 3 122-mm D-30 howitzers.

▫️ As a result of decisive actions of the Tsentr GOFs' units, Dachenskoye (DPR) was liberated.

Strikes were delivered at manpower and hardware of five mech'd brigs, one jaeger brig, one air assault brig, two airmobile brigs of the AFU, one marine brig, one territorial defence brig, one assault brig of the Natl Police of UKR near Dzerzhinsk, Shcherbinovka, Dimitrov, Sribnoye, Andreyevka, Novovasilevka, Ukrainka, Novoaleksandrovka, and Shevchenko (DPR). 14 AFU counter-attacks were repelled.

AFU losses up to 535 troops, four tanks, three infantry fighting vehicles, one U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, one French-made VAB armoured personnel carrier, five armoured fighting vehics, to include one U.S.-made HMMWV and one U.S.-made MaxxPro armoured fighting vehicles, ten motor vehics, one Grad MLRS combat vehic, one Polish-made 155-mm Krab SP'd artill syst, two 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, and two 122-mm Gvozdika SPd artill systs.

▫️Units of the Vostok GOFs advanced into the depths of the enemy's defence, defeated formations of one mechanised brig of the AFU and two territorial defence brigs near Bogatyr, Novy Komar, Neskuchnoye (DPR), and Temirovka (Zaporozhye reg).



The AFU losses amounted to up to 170 troops, four motor vehicles, one 155-mm Bogdana self-propelled artillery syst, one U.S.-made 155-mm M198 howitzer, one 152-mm Giatsint-S gun, one 152-mm D-20 gun, and one 122-mm D-30 howitzer. One ammo depot was wiped out.



▫️The Dnepr GOFs' units have engaged manpower and hardware of one mechanised brigade, two coastal defence brigades of the AFU, one national guard brig close to Orekhov, Novoandreyevka (Zaporozhye region), Ponyatovka, Sadovoye (Kherson region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 80 troops, six motor vehicles, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, and one 122-mm D-30 howitzer. Three ammunition depots have been wiped out. ▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have engaged the infrastructure of military airfields, ammunition depots, workshops, and launch sites of UAVs, manpower clusters and military hardware of the enemy and foreign mercenaries in 153 areas.

▫️AD systs shot down one French-made Hammer guided aerial bomb, 12 U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles, and 115 fixed-wing UAVs.

▫️In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 652 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 39,568 unmanned aerial vehicles, 590 anti-aircraft missile systems, 20,258 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,507 MLRS combat vehicles, 20,239 field artillery guns and mortars, and 29,919 units of support military vehicles have been neutralised.