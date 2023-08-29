- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -Original Air Date: 08.AUG.2023

7:00PM EST

#750 // THE BADDIES - LIVE

On August 2nd 2023, David Brooks released an Op-Ed in the New York Times, and asked "What If We're The Bad Guys Here?" David Brooks' thought-provoking essay delves into the contrasting narratives surrounding Trump's enduring political viability. Instead of merely seeing anti-Trumpers as the vanguard of progress, Brooks challenges readers to reflect on historic disparities and privileges of the educated elite, and the suspension of law and order required to keep the American People in bondage. Amidst a backdrop of shifting political, legislative and judicial excuses, he descries the changing of law after the fact to bring Trump to heal. Tonight's show investigates this conjecture, and leads us to consider - are Globalist apparatchiks like the New York Times, the actual bad guys in History?

As Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. recently said, "Never in history have those who were doing the censoring, the good guys". Let's explore this important topic.





