© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -Original Air Date: 08.AUG.2023
7:00PM EST
#750 // THE BADDIES - LIVE
On August 2nd 2023, David Brooks released an Op-Ed in the New York Times, and asked "What If We're The Bad Guys Here?" David Brooks' thought-provoking essay delves into the contrasting narratives surrounding Trump's enduring political viability. Instead of merely seeing anti-Trumpers as the vanguard of progress, Brooks challenges readers to reflect on historic disparities and privileges of the educated elite, and the suspension of law and order required to keep the American People in bondage. Amidst a backdrop of shifting political, legislative and judicial excuses, he descries the changing of law after the fact to bring Trump to heal. Tonight's show investigates this conjecture, and leads us to consider - are Globalist apparatchiks like the New York Times, the actual bad guys in History?
As Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. recently said, "Never in history have those who were doing the censoring, the good guys". Let's explore this important topic.
#QBits
PODCAST
WATCH LIVE
https://rumble.com/v35sddc-749-the-baddies-live.html?mref=2lydb&mc=d2ucq
WEBSITE
https://www.gooddog-usa.com
TRUTH SOCIAL
https://truthsocial.com/@GoodDog_USA
TELEGRAM
https://t.me/GoodDog_USA
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO MY NEW YOUTUBE CHANNEL
[we need 1,000 subscribers to begin to Livestream]
https://www.youtube.com/@GoodDog-USA
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
* PLEASE SUPPORT OUR CHANNEL, THANK YOU *
DONORBOX or SNAIL MAIL
https://www.gooddog-usa.com/support
GET YOUR GOLD & SILVER AT MONEY METALS EXCHANGE
http://shrsl.com/3tsy8
NO MORE $$$ TO GLOBALIST BIG BOX STORES!
SHOP MADE IN AMERICA, DIRECT!
https://patriotswitch.com/gooddog
DE-GOOGLED PHONE PROGRAM
https://www.gooddog-usa.com/degoogle-program
DR. ZELENKO'S Z-STACK TO BOOST YOUR IMMUNE SYSTEM
https://zstacklife.com/gooddog
( ZSTACK COUPON CODE FOR 10% OFF : GOODDOGUSA )
STEP ON SOCKS - STEP ON Biden, Obama, Pelosi, Clinton, Fauci and Gates!
https://www.steponsocks.com/gooddog
( 3 pair for $17.76! )
+ + + + + + + + + +
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEW SUBSTACK CHANNEL
[we've begun posting research-news now!]
Go here:
gooddogusa.substack.com (https://www.gooddogusa.substack.com/)
= = = = = = = = = =
- - - - - - - - - - - - -
JOIN OUR COMMUNITY ON ELEMENT
https://www.gooddog-usa.com/discord