Illegal Border Crossers Attempt to Breach US Military Base Todd Bensman says two Jordanian border crossers (one of them on the terrorist watch list) tried to force their way into the Quantico Marine Corps Base on May 3.
Bensman says mainstream media has deliberately shut this story down, knowing it would severely hurt Biden’s chances in November.