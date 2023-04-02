© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2d8cel1a21
3/31/2023 Nicole with Kevin Alan: The New Federal Stale of China stays outside of American politics, and we want to work with all political parties to take down the CCP.
#freeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #freeMilesGuoNow #FreeYvetteWangNow
3/31/2023 妮可接受Kevin ALan采访：新中国联邦不参与美国政治，我们希望和所有党派合作共同灭共
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #立即释放郭文贵 #立即释放王雁平