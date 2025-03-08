EGG-POCALYPSE! SCOTUS Rules Against DOGE | Tates Flee To Sin City | Headline News 3/7/25

Weekly News Report! The United States is scouring the globe in search of eggs after Biden ordered the culling of 150 million chickens over bird-flu fears. Small farm flocks can save the day! Justices Roberts and Barrett side with liberal judges to stop Trump from freezing USAID. Flordia's Attorney General has announced that pimps Andrew and Tristan Tate are still under criminal investigation after they fled the sunshine state for sin city: Las Vegas. New York FBI field office head, James Dennehy leaves the FBI building to the sound of bagpipes after he says he was forced to resign. Did Biden really sign all the White House documents this past year? Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey asked the DOJ to investigate whether Biden's mental decline led to White House staff forging his signature, leaving executive orders, pardons, and other actions unconstitutional and void. Get Ready For This Week’s Headline News! Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/egg-pocalypse/





