🚨George Papadopoulos explains why there WON’T be a strike on Iran

‘Trump campaigned as a peacemaker, as somebody who would end the forever wars…there should be peace in the Middle East. You do have Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the Gulf seeking some sort of detente, at least with Iran. War doesn’t serve anyone’s interests, including the US, or Iran, or the Middle East.’

‘I think the US under President Trump is focused on two fronts, that is the Western hemisphere and dealing with China at an economic and military point of view. The US being dragged into yet another war, especially with Iran does not serve either of those interests. I think that’s why the President is open to deal with Iran. They have direct talks with Iran and I do believe at the end of the day, there won’t be a strike on Iran.’

-Donald Trump’s former Foreign Policy Advisor George Papadopoulos (previous #45, For 2 and a half months, Dec 2015 - mid Feb. 2016).





FULL INTERVIEW: https://rumble.com/v6tgnon-trumps-slam-dunk-middle-east-trip-and-the-sabotage-campaign-against-trump-g.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp