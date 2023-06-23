© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Biden eliminates witnesses
❗️An accountant for Burisma Energy, a Ukrainian company who claimed financial crimes linked to Joe and Hunter Biden, was found dead before she could testify.
❗️In addition, the special prosecutor responsible for investigating the illegal seizure and storage of classified documents related to the Bidens has disappeared without a trace