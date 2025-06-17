RT News - June 17 2025 7AM GMT

June 17, 2025

Tehran's envoy to the UN accuses the Netanyahu government of committing war crimes in Iran. Over 20 Arab and Muslim states show their support, saying Israeli aggression violates international law. Donald Trump threatens Iran and urges everyone in the capital to evacuate the city. That's as some US officials call for the American war machine to get directly involved alongside Israel. Israel brands Tehran regime 'weak' and calls on Iranians to topple their own government. That's as national unity is on the rise in the face of constant IDF attacks.





RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.





This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/





