LEFT TO DIE: Desperate Americans starve and die while corrupt politicians send BILLIONS to Israel and Ukraine., Israel has colonized the minds of The Americans, what is this love for israel?

https://thepostmillennial.com/firefighter-threatened-with-arrest-in-nc-after-using-own-helicopter-to-rescue-hurricane-victims-as-biden-harris-admin-restricts-private-flights-drones-over-affected-areas I knew at that point he had no jurisdiction, I was legal in what I was doing, and I was following all FAA guidelines and airspace guidelines. I was on private property."
The government doesn’t want you to see what is really going on in North Carolina
Drone pilots: Do not fly your drone near or around rescue and recovery efforts for #Helene. Interfering with emergency response operations will cost you. Check Temporary Flight Restrictions before you fly at https://bit.ly/2NNkeOf. #NorthCarolina #Tennessee #Florida #Georgia