© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Dragon Taking Over" / Mike From Around World / Paul Begley
THANKS TO PAUL BEGLEY / MIKE FROM AROUND THE WORLD.-
-------------
Massive volcanic eruption sends ash cloud 12 miles into sky in apocalyptic scenes
https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/world-news/massive-volcanic-eruption-sends-ash-29678494/
---------
Trudeau Foundation CEO and Board Resign Over Beijing-Linked Donation – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Denies Any Involvement – Canada Struggles Against Chinese Election Meddling
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/04/trudeau-foundation-ceo-and-board-resign-over-beijing-linked-donation-prime-minister-justin-trudeau-denies-any-involvement-canada-struggles-against-chinese-election-meddling/
--------------
Massive Numbers of Military-Age Chinese Men Lining Up in Panama to ILLEGALLY Cross into USA
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/massive-numbers-of-military-age-chinese-men-lining-up-in-panama-to-illegally-cross-into-usa/