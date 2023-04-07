"Dragon Taking Over" / Mike From Around World / Paul Begley

Massive Numbers of Military-Age Chinese Men Lining Up in Panama to ILLEGALLY Cross into USA

Trudeau Foundation CEO and Board Resign Over Beijing-Linked Donation – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Denies Any Involvement – Canada Struggles Against Chinese Election Meddling

THANKS TO PAUL BEGLEY / MIKE FROM AROUND THE WORLD.-

