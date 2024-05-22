GOP Washington State Convention 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The backroom deal maker RINOs tried to remove the grassroots favorite from consideration. The delegates were not having it. It was beautiful. This is only a portion of it. She tried three times. The delegates pushed back four times.
In the end the WA State convention endorsed Mr Bird at 73% of over 1800 delegates.
We are done with the uniparty, you all need to push back at your conventions as well.