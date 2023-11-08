Emily Callahan, an American nurse with Doctors Without Borders, gives a harrowing description of what she witnessed in Gaza as she was attempting to get out of the area.

◾️ Emotional and valiant appearance on American prime time TV giving a first hand account of the horrible conditions of death and starvation the Palestinian people are been subjected by the Israelis, but also of their incredible bravery and heroism, their endurance and love for their homeland and their people.

-

It feels so strange to post a video from CNN. I didn't think I 'd ever find anything truthful or that I agree with there, especially from that guy.