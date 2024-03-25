BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
**FOLLOW UP VIDEO**Update on being forced to leave in lieu of illegal migrant money from the Service and Shelter Program
LetsBoGrandon
LetsBoGrandon
113 views • 03/25/2024

Again, this is based on events we re interpreting based on the notes on the landlords clipboard and the paperwork and resource lists she had from FEMA and DHLS. As I stated, I don't know if this is due to some slick maneuvering and requirement meeting or if it's a new thing but, I'm afraid it's a new thing to get Americans out of their homes... This is a few thoughts I have about the matter and some plausible routes and agendas being pushed here besides the obvious displacement. Hit meeeeeee! [email protected]

Keywords
surviveillegal migrantsreplacementprepare
