PeopleUnited.net Walnut Creek 2023 Town Hall

Dr. Len Saputo hosts a PeopleUnited Town Hall before a live audience in Walnut Creek, California. Speakers include Meryl Nass, MD, James Roguski, Diane Hennasy Powell, MD, and Francesco Garri Garripoli. Topics include health freedom, censorship, family values, and spiritual issues facing America and the world. Learn more at PeopleUnited.net
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.