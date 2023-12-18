Create New Account
PeopleUnited.net Walnut Creek 2023 Town Hall
Dr. Len Saputo hosts a PeopleUnited Town Hall before a live audience in Walnut Creek, California.  Speakers include Meryl Nass, MD, James Roguski, Diane Hennasy Powell, MD, and Francesco Garri Garripoli. Topics include health freedom, censorship, family values, and spiritual issues facing America and the world.  Learn more at PeopleUnited.net

health freedomlen saputomeryl nassjames roguskipeople uniteddiane hennasy powellfrancesco garri garripolidavid saputo

