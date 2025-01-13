BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Where There’s Smoke, There’s Fire…And Now There’s FIRE
UndergroundUSA
UndergroundUSA
128 views • 5 months ago

The aware understand that free speech is required for freedom to reign. Our Framers understood it well, and that’s why it is enshrined in the First Amendment to the US Constitution in the Bill of Rights. But how does a free society protect free speech from nefarious charlatans who abuse that right for personal and ideological gain?

Such is the question we face today when we examine the partisan politics that have metastasized like cancer throughout the mainstream media complex and, to drill down into one aspect of that niche, the pollsters.

In an era of high political polarization, trust in polls has waned, particularly among certain voter groups. This distrust manifests in lower response rates and sometimes (and this is growing) dishonest responses, further skewing poll results. There has also been a trend where polls “herd” their respondents towards an expected result to avoid being an outlier, which can lead to a uniform but inaccurate picture...

ORIGINAL CONTENT:

https://www.undergroundusa.com/p/where-theres-smoke-theres-fireand

free speechcalifornianewsdemocratspoliticselectionconstitutionpodcastusamediagoplgbtqwokefiregavin newsomlos angelesdisinformationdisasterwildfirespollingkaren basspollsterslafdann selzerkristine larson
