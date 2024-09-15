BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Murdered FBI Chief's Last Interview Uncovered - D.C. Elite Are Satanic Pedophiles
Exposing It All
Exposing It All
857 views • 8 months ago

FBI directors in recent times have been establishment figures, bending over backwards to protect the elite and suppress the truth. Think of James Comey, who tied himself in knots to shield Hillary Clinton from prosecution, or Robert Mueller and the “Russian collusion” hoax.

But what if I told you it hasn’t always been this way? What if there was an FBI chief who exposed Satanism in the CIA, the Illuminati, elite pedophile rings, chemtrails, and so much more?

A man who spent his life uncovering the darkest secrets of the global elite and sharing that truth with the people — until he was tragically, and mysteriously, silenced.
 
 


Tags: FBI, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Ted Gunderson, Gunderson, FBI director, James Comey, elite pedophiles, elite, pedophiles, satanism, satanic, satan, Global elite, Global, anne heche, hollywood pedophilia, hollywood, pedophilia, CIA, Illuminati, Hillary Clinton, Hillary, Clinton, Robert Mueller, Russian collusion, elite pedophile rings, chemtrails, Russian collusion

hillary clintonsatanfbiclintonhollywoodpedophiliaciaeliterobert muellerglobalsatanicsatanismhillaryrussian collusionjames comeypedophilesilluminatifbi directorted gundersonglobal elitehollywood pedophiliagundersonfederal bureau of investigationelite pedophilesanne heche
