The Russian flag raised in Gornal, the last settlement in the Kursk region (Russia) where Ukrainian troops remained.

The main points from Gerasimov’s report to Putin:

➡️Today, the last settlement in the Kursk region, Gornal, was liberated from the Armed Forces of Ukraine; the defeat of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was completed;

➡️The Ukrainian Armed Forces lost more than 76 thousand servicemen in battles in the Kursk region;

➡️ The total area of ​​the controlled territory of Sumy region is more than 90 sq. km;

➡️DPRK fighters demonstrated high professionalism in liberating the Kursk region from the Ukrainian Armed Forces;

➡️During the operation with the pipeline in the Kursk region, the defense of the Ukrainian Armed Forces collapsed, a chaotic retreat began, and in 5 days the area of ​​the wedged-in area decreased by 2.5 times;

➡️The plans of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to stop the advance of the Russian Armed Forces in Donbass have failed;

➡️ The most active phase of the operation in the Kursk region began on March 6;

➡️In the Kursk region, abandoned buildings and forests are being checked for any remaining lone Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers;

➡️19 populated areas of the Kursk region have been completely cleared of explosive devices;

➡️The Sever group has completed the destruction of Ukrainian sabotage groups in the Popovka area of ​​the Belgorod region.