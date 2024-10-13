Melania-Don't Be a Cronus

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Melania Trump has come out in support of a woman's "right" to abort, kill, their children. She could alienate the Christian Conservatives in the Republican party who see this as a "no compromise" position, to use Melania's words. The question is: "What does God have to say about it?" Because after two assassination attempts already, Trump is going to need heavenly protection. But God requires you to humble yourself to him, not visa-versa.