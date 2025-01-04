Cleanup of HHS needed since we have the cures!

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

So all of this Polio is coming back. What did Aaron Siri say on the news, I believe, 10 days ago, when they were going after Bobby Kennedy? Why does Bobby have to lead and be confirmed with HHS. Right there, because every agency conspired. RICO, racketing and conspiracy. It's not just prima facia evidence. And we didn't just save the file cabinets of all the proof of all the original data before it was manipulated. That's what -One More Story I Should Tell You*- We saved every single culture. We have the proof. We have the cures, because we made the cures in the National Cancer Institute, Frank Ruscetti and I, and we know the pathways: pathogenesis, the pathways that generate, Genesis, disease, and God gave us protection for those pathways, and they're in plants, in nature, and that's why I'm wearing my Cardio Miracle shirt, because Cardio Miracle powdered plants. That is an Aneustat and this is a patent we have, in a company called Genyous Omnitüra, where we actually developed the cures, patented in 2011. And Cardio Miracle is the Aneustat, and it hits the pathways of all things COVID.

Judy Mikovits, PhD - 12/31/2024

Pete Santilli Show: https://rumble.com/v64ibxj-undercover-vid-dhs-under-sec-admits-biden-mental-decline-accelerated-early-.html?start=10732

Drink Cardio Miracle daily and become an ambassador: drjudy.cardiomiraclehealth.com

Omnitüra Therapeutics: https://omnituratherapeutics.com/about-aneustat

Aaron Siri about Polio vaccines: https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/attorney-details-ny-times-misinfo-on-ican-polio-petition/

*Chapter 12 of Plague of Corruption: https://shop.therealdrjudy.com/plague-of-corruption-by-judy-mikovits-and-kent-heckenlively.html





Quote from: https://www.fiercebiotech.com/biotech/omnitura-therapeutics-announces-private-placement-financing

Aneustat(TM) represents a first-in-class multifunctional multitargeted (MFMT(TM)) therapy, specifically designed to address the heterogeneous nature of cancer. Omnitura has exclusive worldwide rights to Aneustat(TM) under a license agreement with Genyous Biomed International, Inc.