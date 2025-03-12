"They want me dead": General Flynn just called to warn Infowars that he has confirmed from high-level Intel sources that there is a credible assassination plot, actively taking place against me!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
General Flynn just called to warn Infowars that he has confirmed from high-level Intel sources that there is a credible assassination plot, actively taking place against me! @RealAlexJones
Adding from Infowars writer, from realchasegeiser
I was just swatted again moments ago, just before 2AM. (March 12, 2025) 6 to 8 police officers used a PA system to call me by name and order me to walk out of my house. I was handcuffed in the middle of the street, presumably at gunpoint though I couldn’t tell because of the light being shined on my face. I was then led into the house where my wife was woken up and we were informed that they received a call from someone pretending to be me and threatening to kill my family.
