Biden's plan to control EVERY ASPECT of the internet EXPOSED
High Hopes
90 views • 11/07/2023

Glenn Beck


Nov 7, 2023


The Biden administration's new plan for "digital equity" is a way to control every aspect of the internet, Glenn argues. The plan, which will affect all internet services and infrastructure, tells the FCC to apply unprecedented government controls to the internet. And just as nefarious, Glenn explains, is the way the government is trying to seize this "total control." Glenn breaks down this "breathtaking" plan to micromanage the internet and warns that they could be used to put shows like The Glenn Beck Program out of business ... all in the name of fighting "digital discrimination."


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=df_gl3Yb7I0

presidentcontrolinternetbidenglenn beckfccplanout of businessexposing evilevery aspectdigital equitygovernment controlsdigital discrimination
