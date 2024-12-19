BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Johnson Takes $200 Billion in Pork - Peter St Onge, Ph.D.
Prevent Global Genocide
Prevent Global Genocide
6 months ago

(Dec 19, 2024) Peter St Onge, Ph.D.: The Uniparty Sewer just dumped hundreds of billions of inflationary pork spending on the American people.


Leaving Trump and DOGE to clean up the mess.


It’s not Democrat vs Republican. It’s the American people who own the government vs the thieves who run it.


Peter St Onge’s website: https://peterstonge.com/

Peter St Onge on X: https://x.com/profstonge


Source: https://x.com/profstonge/status/1869736946999918761

Keywords
current eventspoliticsamericacongressdcgovernmenteconomicsdebtswampinflationspendingmike johnsonunipartypeter st onge
