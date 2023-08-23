BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Why the Left HAS TO DESTROY Oliver Anthony
120 views • 08/23/2023

Glenn Beck


August 22, 2023


Musician Oliver Anthony's song "Rich Men North of Richmond" has resonated with millions of Americans and boosted him to the top of the Billboard Hot 100. But many on the Left are equally as angry with the song. Glenn breaks down why he believes the Left has to destroy Oliver Anthony: "He's the average guy who's just in his own way let his voice be heard." Glenn also reads a Facebook post from Anthony introducing himself.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yhcpULzQUDU

