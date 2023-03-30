BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Trans Psycho Murderer of School Kids was the Victim?? Media + Leftist Claim So
148 views • 03/30/2023

The psychotic transgender murderer of the school children at Covenant Christian school in Tennessee, is being painted as the victim by the media and the leftists, in an effort to equivocate these horrific ask. Additionally, they don't want the manifesto of the murderer released, as they demanded over and over again for the shooters in Buffalo and elsewhere. #media #mediacriticism #leftism #woke #trans MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there. Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4 send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers! YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom Gab: https://gab.com/RechargeFreedom Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more

leftistmediawokevictimus politicsmedia liespsychomedia criticismaudrey halecovenant schoolcovenant christian schooltrans murderertennessee murdertransgender activistmedia equivocationequivocationvictim hoodvictim hood statustennessee politic
