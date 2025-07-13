Gideon's Story! - Bob and Grok3 bounce it around

One of my recent projects involved a deep study of three chapters of Bible that relate the story of Gideon. My focus of attention was on the Author's special design of the text. After completing my analysis of the structure, I engaged the xAI chat bot Grok 3 to bounce it around some, curious about it's abilities and how it would respond to certain kinds of prompts. I think you'll agree that it was a useful endeavor, and kind of fun!





Resources Referenced in this video:





https://theopenscroll.com/structures/judges6_1-8_35.htm

Gideon's Story: [1 of 5] Judges 6:1 - 8:35





https://theopenscroll.com/structures/judges6_1-24AND8_21e-35-AB.htm

Gideon's Story: [2 of 5] Judges 6:1-24 (AB) and 8:21e-35 (B'A')





https://theopenscroll.com/structures/judges6_25-32AND8_4-21d-C.htm

Gideon's Story: [3 of 5] Judges 6:25-32 (C) and 8:4-21d (C')





https://theopenscroll.com/structures/judges6_33-35AND7_23-8_3-D.htm

Gideon's Story: [4 of 5] Judges 6:33-35 (D) and 7:23-8:3 (D')





https://theopenscroll.com/structures/judges6_36-7_22-E.htm

Gideon's Story: [5 of 5] Judges 6:36-7:22 (E and E')









Find a full HD version of this video for streaming and download here:

https://theopenscroll.com/videos/GideonsStoryGrok3.mp4





Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"

https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm





Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:

https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm

https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm





Follow me on X @BobSchlenkerTOS





Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:

https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub





The Open Scroll: https://theopenscroll.com

The Open Scroll Blog: https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com