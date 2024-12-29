Following a series of recent aviation accidents that have raised global concerns, another incident unfolded in Norway after the devastating plane crash in South Korea that claimed 179 lives.

A KLM Royal Dutch Airlines Boeing 737-800 experienced hydraulic system failure shortly after departing Oslo Airport for Amsterdam.

The pilots diverted the aircraft to Sandefjord Torp Airport, approximately 110 kilometers from Oslo, for an emergency landing. While the landing itself was successful, the plane skidded off the runway and came to rest in a grassy area nearby.