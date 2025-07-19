Summer Garden Update: Critters, Crops, & Delicious Treats!

Well, summer is in full swing, now that our rainy season is over. But the battle against invading critters and insects continues; I lost some beautiful tomatoes this week…but more are on the way. The okra is growing very well and the mini-tomatoes should produce a bumper crop soon. I bought an interesting melon this week from a mobile green grocer, hopefully a preview of the melons I’m growing now in the grow room. I got a small but good harvest of my May Queen potatoes. And in the kitchen I made an apple up-side-down cake and some real peach-chocolate chip ice cream. Join me and Haru for a week in review!





"A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll