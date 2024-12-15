CLOT SHOTS Book Q and A Conversations

The COVID-19 CLOT SHOTS book by Christine Kent is the product of 2 1/2 years of intensive research in the medical, genetic, and biochemical literature. The 800 citations in the book's endnotes reflect the depth of her research, verification, and validation.

A lot of theories are being touted as fact when much of the technology described is still in development. Meanwhile, the so-called COVID "vaccines" are doing incalcuable damage to millions who trusted big pharma and/or who either bowed to social pressure or felt called by social conscience to get the shot(s).

In this video, author Christine Kent shares the big picture, details, and answers questions from some of her readers.