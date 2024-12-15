BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

CLOT SHOTS Book Q and A Conversations
seedcraft
seedcraft
0 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
104 views • 6 months ago

The COVID-19 CLOT SHOTS book by Christine Kent is the product of 2 1/2 years of intensive research in the medical, genetic, and biochemical literature. The 800 citations in the book's endnotes reflect the depth of her research, verification, and validation.

A lot of theories are being touted as fact when much of the technology described is still in development. Meanwhile, the so-called COVID "vaccines" are doing incalcuable damage to millions who trusted big pharma and/or who either bowed to social pressure or felt called by social conscience to get the shot(s).

In this video, author Christine Kent shares the big picture, details, and answers questions from some of her readers.

Keywords
vaccinescovid-19mrnaremediation
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy