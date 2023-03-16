BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
#248 What is actually on these 5g towers?
Kingdom Business Lifestyle
Kingdom Business Lifestyle
54 followers
95 views • 03/16/2023

What is actually on these 5g towers, and what you need to know about smart cities.. (The world needs to learn this quick)


I come from a background in computer programming and networking, I am seeing an alternative power/internet/control grid being built. An alternative network with powerful technology that is not needed for "internet." Many of these technologies hold multiple purposes. Yes you can deliver content, but these towers carry a big problem. Smart cities are a big problem. Tech companies are trying to assert themselves over nations through this "4th Industrial Revolution" infrastructure. You don't want to miss this..

Direct my second channel on Rumble "Kingdom Business Lifestyle" follow this one as well! Join now live or watch the replay here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-2465374​​


Then when your ready to hear God's agenda and the TRUTH that actually frees nations. Get my book and free course @ https://kingdombusinesslifestyle.com

Keywords
robotics5gaicontrol gridsmart cities5g towers5g kill grid5g weaponblue lightsblue city lightspurple city lightslight weapons
