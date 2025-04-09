BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
WARNING METHYLENE BLUE STAINS YOUR BRAIN BLUE! - MY RESPONSE!
Sun Fruit Dan
Sun Fruit Dan
688 followers
216 views • 5 months ago

Worldwide Supplier For Methylene Blue USP Grade (99% Purity) Powder: https://www.sacredpurity.com/methyleneblue.html


Methylene Blues Scientifically Proven Health Benefits! - https://bit.ly/3VUFJM8

Why You Should Test for a G6PD Deficiency Before Taking Methylene Blue! - https://sunfruitdan.co/42ol0pi

Methylene Blue Contraindications - (Safety Info) - https://sunfruitdan.co/45frlo7

The Methylene Blue Starting Protocol - https://bit.ly/40Yo2hM


Join My Methylene Blue Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/methyleneblue


Would you like private coaching with Sun Fruit Dan? If you answered YES, click this link: https://www.sacredpurity.com/coaching.html


WARNING METHYLENE BLUE STAINS YOUR BRAIN BLUE! - MY RESPONSE!


Recently, a paper showed that Methylene Blue stains people's brains when they are given it, and many social media influencers, including Dr. Paul Saladino, are now warning people about its brain-staining effects and other ill effects that it may induce.


In today's video "WARNING METHYLENE BLUE STAINS YOUR BRAIN BLUE! - MY RESPONSE!", I response to the papers finding with Methylene Blue staining peoples brains and many social media influencers out there that are trying there best to make Methylene Blue seem like some toxic substance that can induce a broad spectrum of very negative effects.


Keywords
methylene bluemethylene blue toxicmethylene blue rat poisonmethylene blue poisonthe blue brain effect methylene blues dark side and what you should be using insteadthe blue brain effectmethylene blue brain stainingmethylene blue stains the brain bluemethylene blue blue brain stainmethylene blue brain stainis methylene blue healthystop using methylene blue paul saladinomethylene blue paul saladinomethylene blue dangerousmethylene blue harmfulmethylene blue toxic for humans
