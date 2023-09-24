BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Iranian Ministry of Intelligence - Detains 28 ISIS Accomplices - Preparing Terrorist Attacks in Iran - ENG Text
The Iranian Ministry of Intelligence reported the detention of 28 ISIS accomplices who were preparing terrorist attacks in Iran exactly on the anniversary of the death of Mahse Amini . The goal of the extremists was to attack important facilities in the country during mass protests .

In total, during the special operation, dozens of small arms, communications equipment and, most importantly, 30 homemade explosive devices were confiscated. Weapons and parts were transported by IS members from Iraq and Syria.

📌 It would be surprising if the shortcomings of the “Islamic State” did not try to remind of themselves. Mass protests and riots and the distraction of the authorities, as a result , could become an ideal option for a terrorist attack.

However, the terrorists' plans collapsed . However, a similar fate befell the opposition's hopes for a repeat of last year's wave of anti-government marches - the authorities effectively prevented all threats.

🔻I would like to pay special attention to the footage of intercepting militants from a reconnaissance UAV. The Iranians equip even the police and special forces with up-to-date equipment, which allows them to quickly respond to sabotage and attacks within the country.

