BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

GUFON builds his chan subs 2500 views 80k+ stealing newsnation live exclusive @same time not FairUse
TheOutThereChannel
TheOutThereChannel
57 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
14 views • 06/14/2023

#illegal #rules #youtuber Restreaming a Live event as it happens is ILLEGAL but seems some get away with it I dont understand why.. google profits from this.. so its in their own best interest to get 30 percent of those superchats this is not fair stealing a full show as it goes live from the makers of that live content to build your channel massively with subs and views in one day. he got 6 months of views and subs he would normally take to get in one day.. this should be a strike on his channel not CLAIM as it sets bad example to other YTers that can just air live events on their channels to make money and ongoing money from new subs and watchers newnation lost 80+ views on their content

Keywords
youtubecrashufomoneyexclusivelivecashufoscriminalstealingcopyrightuapfairusestealsgufonuapsnewsnation
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy