CHP Talks: Lex Acker—4,762 Nurses Missing Due to B.C. Public Health Orders

August 3, 2023: My guest this week is Lex Acker, a Chartered Financial Analyst. He has done a deep dive into Financial Reports of the BC Nurses Union (BCNU), and the failure of the union to protect its members from the vaccine mandates imposed by BC Public Health Officer Bonnie Henry and BC Health Minister Adrian Dix. BC’s failing healthcare system, severe shortage of nurses and soaring costs are the direct result of the mandates. We discuss Lex’s substack article https://freedomandinvesting.substack.com/p/at-least-4762-97-missing-nurses-because and the implications of the BC government’s financial contributions to the BCNU.

Read Lex’s in-depth financial analysis here: https://freedomandinvesting.substack.com/p/at-least-4762-97-missing-nurses-because

Contact Lex for more info here: [email protected]

