BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Iran, Israel, & China How close are we to WORLD WAR 3!
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
384 views • 10/29/2023

Glenn Beck


Oct 29, 2023


In a response to recent attacks against American troops in the Middle East, U.S. fighter jets targeted facilities linked to Iranian-backed militias in Syria on Friday. But Iran’s recent focus on U.S. bases is all part of a larger plan, Jason Buttrill, Glenn’s Chief Researcher, explains in this clip. In fact, Iran is a central player in the Israel-Hamas war. So how soon will it be until several other major world powers enter the mix? Will China use this war to begin their own campaign against Taiwan? Will Russia begin to support Hamas more directly? And how do America and Europe fit into this all? Glenn and Jason discuss what signs to look for that may hint a coming WORLD WAR 3.


*Note: This interview took place a few hours before the IDF crossed into Gaza during a ground invasion.


► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKgJ...

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...


Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=drscqChzTlM

Keywords
iranisraelchinamiddle eastwarww3world war 3united statesamericanssyriaglenn beckhamasattackstroopsus basesfighter jetsjason butrill
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy