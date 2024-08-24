Today! Telegram Founder Pavel Durov Arrested in France

Breaking News: Telegram Founder Pavel Durov Arrested in France!

Seems like a bad Trend folks... read he could get 20 years... Listen to the Tucker interview, re-posted on this channel. Cynthia

Pavel Durov, the founder of Telegram, was arrested today at around 8 p.m. after stepping off his private jet at Le Bourget airport near Paris. Durov was accompanied by a woman and a bodyguard. He had flown to France from Azerbaijan.

According to the TF-1 television channel, Durov had been placed on a federal wanted list, with a French arrest warrant issued by the National Directorate of the Judicial Police following a preliminary investigation. The warrant was only valid while Durov was on French territory.

A gendarmerie investigator commented to TF1/LCI, “Pavel Durov will end up in a detention center, that’s for sure!” Sources close to the case allege that Durov allowed numerous offenses and crimes to occur on Telegram, without taking any steps for moderation or cooperation. French authorities suspect him of being connected to “drug trafficking, crimes against children, and fraud” due to Telegram’s lack of moderation and legal cooperation.

Adding:

What is known about the detention of Pavel Durov in France:

➡️According to LCI, Durov was detained at Le Bourget Airport on August 24 at around 21:00 Moscow time.

➡️The businessman arrived in France from Azerbaijan. He was accompanied by a woman and a bodyguard.

➡️In November 2021, Journal Officiel reported that Durov obtained citizenship of the republic in August of the same year.

➡️Law enforcement agencies consider Durov an accomplice in illegal drug trafficking, crimes against children, and fraud due to insufficient moderation on Telegram, refusal to cooperate with law enforcement agencies, and the potential for cryptocurrency transfers via the messenger.

➡️The Telegram co-founder is in custody and may soon be brought to court.

➡️The Paris police prefecture has not yet confirmed the information about Durov’s detention, according to TASS.

➡️Toncoin, the cryptocurrency used for payments on Telegram, fell by more than 15% following news of Durov’s detention, according to Binance data.

➡️Tucker Carlson believes that Durov was detained in France for refusing to "censor the truth" at the behest of governments and intelligence agencies.

➡️Vice Speaker of the State Duma from "New People" Vladislav Davankov has called on Sergey Lavrov to seek Durov's release.