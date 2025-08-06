© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
US Halts Funding for mRNA Vaccine Projects | The Future of Vaccine Science in 2025
Description
In August 2025, the U.S. government announced it will cancel funding for 22 mRNA vaccine development projects, affecting research into vaccines for COVID-19, flu, and more. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. cites concerns over effectiveness for respiratory illnesses, shifting support to alternative vaccine technologies instead. The move, impacting nearly $500 million in contracts, has led to widespread scientific outcry about the risks for future pandemic readiness. Learn what this policy change means for the future of vaccines and health security.
Hashtags
#MRNAVaccines #VaccineNews #ScienceUpdate #HealthPolicy #USHealthcare #RobertFKennedyJr #PandemicPreparedness #Covid19 #VaccineResearch #ScienceDebate