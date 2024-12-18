BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
3 - The Evidence – Cosmic Ray effects on the Earth - HD
rox_jonah
rox_jonah
2 followers
24 views • 6 months ago

Note:

This video is the HD version of the one uploaded on Youtube previously.

The series "The Evidence" talks about the return of Jesus supported by astronomical facts and prophecies.

For this reason it is very important to follow everything carefully and share.

Thank you.


Presentation:

In this third video of the series; the causes of the change of the planet, we will discuss the effects and causes of cosmic rays on the earth and the solar system.

We must note that there are 6 clues that all start from the previous century and that logically lead to finding the cause in the increase of cosmic rays.

Furthermore, to confirm the evidence, these 6 clues all start in the same period and that is at the beginning of the last century, just when the solar system began to emerge from its galactic cloud.

All these effects have increased considerably in these last decades due to the position of the gas planets in the solar system.


In the next video we will discuss the effect of cosmic rays on life, mind and spirit.


The entire series of videos “the evidence” has a very specific final purpose. 

To fully understand the latest clips, it is necessary to listen to the previous ones.

In practice, it is a path that will lead the visitor to take note of future events and take the appropriate steps.

So we invite you to follow clip number 4 of the series “the-evidence” entitled: “The Effects of Cosmic Rays on life and mind”.

Keywords
end timessolar systemliclocal bubbleplanet dispositionplanet position
