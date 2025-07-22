BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
BGMCTV MESSIANIC LESSON 1052 You have neglected the weightier matters
BGMCTV MESSIANIC LESSON 1052 You have neglected the weightier matters

BIBLE: Mattiyahu (Mat) 23:13-23 you have neglected the weightier matters of the Torah.

 

SYNOPSIS: Do we focus to much on the law? Does the church focus to much on grace and freedom? What does MESSIAH YESHUA say about this subject? Mat 23:23  "Woe to you hypocritical Torah-teachers and P'rushim! You pay your tithes of mint, dill and cumin; but you have neglected the weightier matters of the Torah—justice, mercy, trust. These are the things you should have attended to—without neglecting the others! This is our key verse for today. This verse has 6 different sections we will study today.

 

VERSES: Mattiyahu (Mat) 23:13-23 you have neglected the weightier matters of the Torah. Mattiyahu (Mat) 28:16-20 make people from all nations into talmidim. Romans 7:7 the function of the Torah. B’resheet (Gen) 18:17-19 Justice is served after investigation. Micah 6:8 what YEHOVAH demands of you. B’resheet (Gen) 32:10-11 I'm not worthy of all the love and faithfulness.

www.BGMCTV.org


 

 

politicsjesuschristianprophecyreligionyeshuamessianicstraight truth
