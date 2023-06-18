MIKE FROM AROUND THE WORLD - GOVT INSIDER HAS NEWLY DECLASSIFIED INFORMATION

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mike has 'appeared' on the Paul Begley YT live stream for over a decade and this week had many different pieces of intel to release including a major weather event in a couple of weeks, Nephilim in Vegas, a new major disease outbreak, and other things.
Full video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NdFOJXrx73E